Monkey Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $83,592.73 and $32.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,693,996 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.