Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $1,833,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

