MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2,653.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00461722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,198,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,171,332 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

