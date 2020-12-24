Morgan Stanley Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $291.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.48.

GS opened at $256.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.77. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $260.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

