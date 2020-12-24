Morgan Stanley Buys 4,592 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

