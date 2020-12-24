Morgan Stanley Has $10.23 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vicor were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after acquiring an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after acquiring an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,105 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $161,724.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,558.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,420 shares of company stock worth $2,587,791. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

