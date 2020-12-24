Morgan Stanley Has $9.85 Million Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.86% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80.

