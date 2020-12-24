Morgan Stanley Increases Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $12.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Zynga stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $60,453.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,155 shares of company stock worth $4,020,659 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zynga by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

