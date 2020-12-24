Morgan Stanley Sells 132,818 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Avista worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Avista by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avista by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 106,104 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

