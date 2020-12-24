Morgan Stanley Sells 34,350 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 151.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 497,626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $30,001,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

LivaNova stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

