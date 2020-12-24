Morgan Stanley Sells 59,147 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 542,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,297 shares of company stock valued at $322,232 and have sold 60,555 shares valued at $1,184,150. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CODI opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

