Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 130.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 557,836 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 909,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 453,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 374,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

