Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. HSBC raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 21,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.97. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.91.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

