Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report sales of $479.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $502.03 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.34. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

