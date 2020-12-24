Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.33

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 4943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $727.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,023 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 139.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 69,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 103.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $471,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

