Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $167,440.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.