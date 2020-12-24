Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 70.3% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 5,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,633. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $424.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($18.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -78.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

