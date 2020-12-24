NAGA Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $4,842.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00047859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00330428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

