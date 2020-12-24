Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.05

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 1254739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

The stock has a market cap of C$527.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other news, Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$417,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,749,583 shares in the company, valued at C$9,132,823.26.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

