Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.36

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.36 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 17493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $549,339.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,508,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $533,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,476.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 753,689 shares of company stock worth $57,481,517. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 35.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.