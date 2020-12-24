National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.47. National shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other National news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 184,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $467,560.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 315,213 shares of company stock worth $811,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National comprises 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 10.00% of National at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

