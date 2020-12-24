National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $47.21. 6,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,191. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.55, a P/E/G ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.