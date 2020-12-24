Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE NMM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 96,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,039. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

