Nestree Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $529,494.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,048.36 or 0.99610625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,030,850 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.