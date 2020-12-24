Netfin Acquisition Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netfin Acquisition in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netfin Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Netfin Acquisition in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Netfin Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

