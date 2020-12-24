NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Earnings History for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit