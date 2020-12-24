Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

NVRO opened at $184.34 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

