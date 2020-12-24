New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

