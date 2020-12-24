New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.94

New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.94 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 123.94 ($1.62), with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

The company has a market cap of £85.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.66.

Get New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.