New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

NYC stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York City REIT (NYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit