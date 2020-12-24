New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

NYC stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

