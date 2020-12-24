NewCardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

NewCardio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. NewCardio shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 47,062 shares.

About NewCardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI)

NewCardio, Inc, a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development.

