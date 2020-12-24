Newton (NEW) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Newton has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $687,299.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00137759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00680426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00152910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00373330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00062557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00098492 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

