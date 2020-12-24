NewYorkCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $354.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $354.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00458910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,753,654,338 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

