NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum Sells 4,000 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

