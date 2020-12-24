Niobio Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,599.36 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $19,599.36 and $2.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

