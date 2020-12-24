Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSANY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NSANY opened at $10.53 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

