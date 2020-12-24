Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

