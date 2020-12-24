noob.finance Trading Down 78% This Week ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003443 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, noob.finance has traded 78% lower against the dollar. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $17,801.55 and approximately $188.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00137290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00691456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00181202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00100293 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

