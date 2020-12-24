Nord/LB Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) received a €23.00 ($27.06) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €26.99 ($31.75) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.78.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

