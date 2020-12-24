North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.88

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $12.13. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 27,980 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.90.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 10.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,103,252.48.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

