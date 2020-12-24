Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 835 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 844 ($11.03). Approximately 396,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,728,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873.50 ($11.41).

The company has a market cap of £596.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 835.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 529.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) alerts:

In other Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) news, insider Edwin Snape purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,722 ($10,088.84).

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.