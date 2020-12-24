Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

