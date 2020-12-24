Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Trading Up 5.1%

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 231,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 215,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter worth about $484,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,245,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

