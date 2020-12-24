NuBits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,449.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, NuBits has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $2,449.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

