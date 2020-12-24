Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Tops $4.87 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $309,713.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, BITBOX and Upbit. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00332665 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, Bitrue, IDEX, Koinex, Bitbns, CoinBene, Zebpay, Huobi, BITBOX, Bittrex, WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.