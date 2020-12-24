Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. 4,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

