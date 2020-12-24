Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

