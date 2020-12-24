Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.