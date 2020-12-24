Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.73). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Omeros by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Omeros by 14.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $328,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 2,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,013. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $921.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

