Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $170.16 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $346.16 million and $170.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014397 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010903 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009390 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

